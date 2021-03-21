India won the gold medal in the women's 10m Air Pistol Team event on Sunday at the ongoing ISSF World Cup being held in New Delhi. The Indian team of Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Shri Nivetha Paramanantham beat their Polish opponents with relative ease to secure the gold medal. The shooting might not have been of the highest calibre from both teams in the gold medal match, but the Indian trio did enough to win 16-8 and take home the top prize.

India started slowly with the Poles taking a 4-2 lead but after that they upped their game even as their opponents started struggling.

After trailing 2-4, India won the next 6 series to open up a 14-4 lead. On the brink of defeat, the Polish team fought back to win the next two series and make it 14-8 but they had left themselves too much to do in the end as India took the next series to bag the gold with a 16-8 score.

Yashaswini Deswal, who had won gold in the individual women's 10m air pistol event, was once again on fire continuously getting high scores to keep India ahead.