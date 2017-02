Ankur Mittal is the second India to win an individual medal at the ongoing event.

India's Ankur Mittal won the silver medal at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in the men's double trap event in New Delhi on Monday.

Mittal, who finished second in Monday's final, is the second Indian to win an individual medal at the ongoing event.