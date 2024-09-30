Indian rifle and pistol shooters won two bronze medals in their respective 10m mixed team events at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru. The bronze medals on day two of the competitions at the International Shooting Sport Federation event took India's count to five medals (two gold and three bronze). The rifle shooters went first and Gautami Bhanot and Ajay Malik shot a combined score of 628.9 after 30-shots each to finish third among 34 pairs. The performance qualified them for the bronze medal match with fourth-placed Croatian pair of Anamarija Turk and Darko Tomasevic, which they won 17-9.

China won their first gold of the competition defeating France in the final.

The second Indian pair, Abhinav Shaw and Shambhavi Kshirsagar, finished sixth overall with a score of 628.1.

In the mixed pistol event, both the Indian pairs finished third and fourth respectively in the qualification to setup a bronze showdown between themselves.

Lakshita and Parmod prevailed in the end, getting the better of Kanishka Dagar and Mukesh Nelavali 16-8.

Germany went on to win gold while Ukraine bagged the silver.

It was Lakshita's second medal of the competition, having won a gold in the air pistol team event on Saturday.

