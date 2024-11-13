Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeeta Das combined to give India a gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event as the hosts claimed their third top-podium finish at the World University Shooting Championship in New Delhi on Wednesday. Aishwary, following the disappointment of finishing fifth in men's 10m air rifle and having to settle for silver in 50m rifle 3-positions, finally came up with a gold-winning effort, combining with Sanjeeta, to overcome a strong challenge from the South Korean pair of Kim Hyobeen and Lee Junhwan 17-15.

The Polish team of Julia Piotrowska and Maciej Kowalewicz defeated the Indian duo of Manini Kaushik and Umamahesh Maddineni 16-0 in the bronze-medal clash.

Sanjeeta (316.8) and Aishwary (316.2) had earlier aggregated 633.0 to top the qualification round and move into the final, where they faced Korea who were second with an aggregate of 631.7.

The top two teams in the event fight for the gold, while the third and fourth-placed pair compete for the bronze.

Manini and Umamahesh were placed fourth at the end of the qualification round with an aggregate of 628.7 and faced third-placed Poland, who totalled 629.8.

On Tuesday, young Indian skeet shooter Bhavtegh Singh Gill had won the country's second gold medal, while the air pistol mixed team of Palak Gulia and Amit Sharma had struck the first gold on Sunday.

As many as 220 shooters from across 23 countries are competing in the championship. The event is being hosted by Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies.

