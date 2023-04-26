Pakistan, despite leading 2-1 going into the final and fifth T20I against New Zealand at home on MOnday, were undone by a brilliant century by Mark Chapman as the Blackcaps won the match by six wickets to draw the series 2-2. Against a New Zealand side which was missing top eight players including regular skipper Kane Williamson due to the ongoing Indian Premier League, Pakistan were expected to have an easy outing. But it did not turn out to be so. Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn has said that they need to improve further to do well at the World Cup or Asia Cup.

"Mickey [Arthur] and I have already addressed the team a number of times, we've inspired them and galvanised them into believing we have the group. But as I said before, we have a team of champions, we don't have a champion team as of yet. And that's what we're looking to build," Bradburn told Geo News.

“We've allowed the realisation or the acceptance from our boys, that we're not the team where they want to be as yet, if we want to contest and win the World Cup, we want to go to number one, every format of the game, our game is going to have to lift, our players are going to have to lift [themselves].

"As we have played over the last year, particularly in this format, it's got us to third in the world. It's got us to two finals, we are not where we want to be. And therefore, you know we are going to bring some subtle changes, some subtle demands."

Bradburn added that they are going to push the players. "We're going to support the players with clarity, but we're also going to demand them to lift themselves and get better. If we bring the game that is been successful for us over the last two or three years, we will come second and we will go backwards we have to understand what brand of the game we need to play in Asia Cup and World Cup. And we need to adapt to that very quickly,” he said.