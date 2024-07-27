Story ProgressBack to home
Rowing At Olympics: India's Balraj Panwar Finishes 4th In Heat, Moves To Repechage
The 25-year-old Panwar came up with a time of 7:07.11.
File image of Indian rower Balraj Panwar.© X (Twitter)
India's lone rower in Paris Olympics, Balraj Panwar moved to the repechages after finishing fourth in heat 1 of the men's singles scull competition here on Saturday. The 25-year-old Panwar came up with a time of 7:07.11 to finish behind New Zealand's Thomas Mackintosh (6:55.92), Stefanos Ntouskos (7:01.79) and Abdelkhalek Elbanna (7:05.06). The top three in each heat qualifies for the quarterfinals. In repechages, Panwar will have a second chance to advance to the semifinals or finals. Panwar had finished 4th at the 2022 Asian Games in China, and claimed a bronze medal at the Asian and Oceanian Olympic Qualification Regatta in Korea.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Rowing Olympics 2024 India
Get the Latest India tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 Updates, check out Paris Olympics 2024 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.