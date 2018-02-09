 
don't
miss
All Sports
Other Sports

Winter Olympics: 47 Russians Lose Late Court Bid To Compete In PyeongChang 2018

Updated: 09 February 2018 08:59 IST

The Russian situation has proved highly contentious in the build-up to Pyeongchang, after their team was banned but a certain number of "clean" Russian athletes were allowed to take part as neutrals.

Winter Olympics: 47 Russians Lose Late Court Bid To Compete In PyeongChang 2018
Russia as a nation will not be present at the 2018 Winter Olympics. © AFP

Forty-seven Russians implicated in doping lost a last-minute court bid to take part in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Friday, just hours before the opening ceremony. The applicants, who included Korean-born speed skater Victor An, had asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn an International Olympic Committee decision not to invite them to Pyeongchang. "The applications filed by Russian athletes and coaches have been dismissed," the CAS said in a statement. The Russian situation has proved highly contentious in the build-up to Pyeongchang, after their team was banned but a certain number of "clean" Russian athletes were allowed to take part as neutrals.

Fifteen of those who lost their bids on Friday were among a group of 28 who controversially had life bans from the Olympics overturned last week by CAS, which cited insufficient evidence.

The other 32, including An, biathlon gold medallist Anton Shipulin and Sergei Ustyugov, a cross-country skiing world champion, were omitted from the list of Russians invited to Pyeongchang.

"In its decisions, the CAS arbitrators have considered that the process created by the IOC to establish an invitation list of Russian athletes to compete as Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) could not be described as a sanction but rather as an eligibility decision," CAS said.

However, the CAS decision may not be the end of the matter. A source close to the IOC has told AFP that the 47 Russians have also lodged a case with a Swiss civil court in Lausanne.

A spokesman for the neutral Russian team, the "Olympic Athletes from Russia", declined to comment when approached by AFP.

Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • 47 Russians lost last-minute court bid to take part in Winter Olympics
  • The IOC did not invite them to Pyeongchang
  • 47 Russians have also lodged a case with a Swiss civil court
Related Articles
India Opt For Trousers Instead Of Sari At 2018 Commonwealth Games Ceremony
India Opt For Trousers Instead Of Sari At 2018 Commonwealth Games Ceremony
I Want To See India Become Sports Equipment Manufacturing Hub, Says Rajyavardhan Rathore
I Want To See India Become Sports Equipment Manufacturing Hub, Says Rajyavardhan Rathore
Maverick Climber Pauses
Maverick Climber Pauses 'Suicidal' Solo Bid To Summit K2
Winter Olympics: South Korea Brings Curtain Down On
Winter Olympics: South Korea Brings Curtain Down On 'Peace Games'
Pyeongchang Winter Olympics: Sudden-Death Russia Hold Nerve To Win Hockey Gold
Pyeongchang Winter Olympics: Sudden-Death Russia Hold Nerve To Win Hockey Gold
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.