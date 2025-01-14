The Indian women's team produced an incredible performance against South Korea, securing a commanding 175-18 victory in their opening match of the Kho Kho World Cup on Tuesday. In a show of sheer dominance, the home team showcased their prowess with impressive 'Dream Runs' and defensive strategies that left their opponents stunned at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Chaithra B, Meeru and skipper Priyanka Ingle set the tone for India with consecutive 'Dream Runs', with the first two batches each earning a point.

This strategic opening helped neutralise the 10 touch-points that South Korea managed to secure at the end of the first Turn.

With the momentum in their favour, the Indians launched a full-scale attack with the dynamic trio of Nasreen Shaikh, Priyanka and Reshma Rathod at the forefront.

In just 90 seconds, India secured three 'ALL OUT' victories against the defenders, pushing the score to 24.

Merely 18 seconds later, the 'Women in Blue' inflicted a fourth 'ALL OUT' on South Korea, extending their lead to 22 points.

Reshma stood out with an impressive six touch-points, while Meenu delivered an outstanding performance with 12 points through 'Other Dives', significantly bolstering the team's score.

By the end of Turn 2, India had eliminated a staggering 16 batches, taking the score to 94-10.

Advertisement

India maintained the same intensity in Turn 3 also, as they added three points via the 'Dream Run'.

South Korea managed only eight points in the second innings of Turn 3, as India's dominance continued unabated.

The final Turn showcased India's unrelenting control over the match, never allowing their opponents to establish any rhythm.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Advertisement