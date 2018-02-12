Winter Olympics 2018: Martin Fourcade Claims Slice Of History With Biathlon Win

Frenchman Martin Fourcade scripted history as he claimed the biathlon pursuit gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Monday. Army officer Fourcade, 29, beat Sweden's Sebastian Samuelsson into second place with Germany's Benedikt Doll taking the bronze. Following his upset eighth place in the sprint on Monday, Fourcade collected only one penalty point for shooting in blustery, freezing conditions and crossed the line with 12 seconds to spare over Samuelsson. Already France's most decorated winter Olympian prior to the race, Fourcade brings his tally to five medals overall including three golds.

With that tally of golds he joins alpine skier Jean-Claude Killy on three Olympic titles, a French all-time record. Killy took three golds at the Grenoble Games in 1968. Fourcade's win was France's second gold medal of the Games after Perrine Laffont's women's moguls win Sunday. The French flag-bearer at the opening ceremony, Fourcade could grab more. He is a starter in four more events and is favourite two win two of them.

Earlier on Sunday, Evgenia Medvedeva may have conjured up a personal best score on her Olympic bow but the Russian ice princess proved a harsher critic of herself than the judges. The two-time world champion boosted Russia's medal chances in the team event behind commanding leaders Canada but just as crucially gave her own prospects of claiming the women's singles crown a potent boost. With the defending champions struggling after Mikhail Kolyada flopped in his men's short programme on Friday, Medevedeva put the team competing as neutrals under the Olympic Athletes from Russia flag, back in business.