Indian kudo player Sohail Khan created history by becoming the first Indian player to win a medal at the senior level in international kudo events. Sohail won a bronze medal in the -250 PI men's category at the Eurasian Cup 2024 in Yerevan, Armenia. He qualified for the knockouts stage following successive victories against Kazakhstan's Dastan Utimanov by submission and Georgia's Dvaladze Vasili 2-0 in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively.

The semi-final turned out to be a three-player affair after an Armenian athlete pulled out of the semis owing to an injury. India's Sohail Khan, Ermakov Ilia from Russia and Iranian kudo athlete Mohsen Baghi Nasrabadi squared off in a tri-series to decide the winner.

First up, Sohail succumbed to a 0-2 defeat against Russia's Ermakov Ilia to put his gold medal chances at stake. Ermakov secured a 6-0 victory against Mohsen Baghi Nasrabadi to secure the gold medal in the -250 PI men's category at the Eurasian Cup 2024.

The 25-year-old Indian athlete was up against Mohsen Nasrabadi as both players had their sight on the silver medal. Mohsen got the better of Sohail, defeating the 19-time national champion by the barest of margins.

“Competing at the Kudo Eurasian Cup 2024 in Armenia, one of the most prestigious platforms in the sport has been an incredible experience. Winning the bronze medal for India is a proud moment, and it motivates me to work even harder. This journey is just the beginning, and I'm determined to push my limits and aim for gold in the future,” Sohail Khan said after winning the bronze medal.

Under the training of coach Dr Mohd Aijaz Khan, Sohail Khan fulfilled his dream of bringing home the first international kudo medal and the first medal for the country in the tournament.

Results:

Advertisement

Round of 32 - BYE

Round 16 - Won against Kazakhstan's Dastan Utimanov by submission

Quarterfinals - Won against Georgia's Dvaladze Vasili 2-0

Semifinals

Ermakov Ilia defeated Sohail Khan 2-0

Ermakov Ilia defeated Mohsen Baghi Nasrabad 6-0

Mohsen Baghi Nasrabad defeated Sohail Khan 1-0

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)