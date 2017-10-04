Pooja Kadian Clinches India's Maiden Gold In Wushu Worlds

Pooja Kadian created history as she bagged India's maiden gold medal at the World Wushu Championships on Wednesday. The three-time World Championships silver medallist struck gold in the 75 kg of the women's sanda competition. She defeated Evgeniya Stepanova of Russia in the final. She had overcome Heba Abdelkader of Egypt in the semi-finals. It was the fifth medal of this edition of the World Wushu Championships, which ended on Wednesday.

Pooja Kadian wins India's first ever Gold medal at the Wushu World Championship in 75 Kg. Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/6iM4ulUwVA — @ioa (@ioaindia) October 4, 2017

Ramesh Chandra Singh (48 kg sanda), Surya Bhanu Partap Singh (60 kg sanda), Rajinder Singh (90 kg sanda) and K. Arunpama Devi (65 kg sanda) have secured bronze medals.

The coaches of the Indian team, headed by Kuldeep Handoo, Rajvir singh and Rajesh Kumar expressed their happiness as they became the part of the history as far as Indian wushu sports is concerned.