Pooja Kadian Clinches India's Maiden Gold In Wushu Worlds

Updated: 04 October 2017 23:05 IST

The three-time World Championships silver medallist struck gold in the 75 kg of the women's sanda competition.

Pooja Kadian bagged India's maiden gold medal at the World Wushu Championships. © Twitter

Pooja Kadian created history as she bagged India's maiden gold medal at the World Wushu Championships on Wednesday. The three-time World Championships silver medallist struck gold in the 75 kg of the women's sanda competition. She defeated Evgeniya Stepanova of Russia in the final. She had overcome Heba Abdelkader of Egypt in the semi-finals. It was the fifth medal of this edition of the World Wushu Championships, which ended on Wednesday.

Ramesh Chandra Singh (48 kg sanda), Surya Bhanu Partap Singh (60 kg sanda), Rajinder Singh (90 kg sanda) and K. Arunpama Devi (65 kg sanda) have secured bronze medals.

The coaches of the Indian team, headed by Kuldeep Handoo, Rajvir singh and Rajesh Kumar expressed their happiness as they became the part of the history as far as Indian wushu sports is concerned.

