Logan Paul shocked the WWE fans on Monday when he made an unexpected appearance on the third episode of RAW Netflix at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Paul talked about the New Netflix era and how he is a smart worker, not a hard worker. Paul was present alongside Seth Rollins and Gunther, when he shared who he will choose for Wrestlemania after he wins the Royal Rumble. Seth Rollins spoke about how this time of the season, which is close to Wrestlemania, is his favourite time of the year and later on shared the list of competitors he would like to throw out of the ring at Wrestlemania.

Seth Rollins on his comeback at Wrestlemania

Seth Rollins commenced the show by welcoming everyone on Monday Night. Rollins talked about how the year started with a huge loss to CM Punk on Raw Netflix and wants PJ to be the last man to be eliminated by him at the Royal Rumble. Now that Rollins is back to prove himself once again, he named the fighters he would like to eliminate in the Royal Rumble: John Cena, McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns.

Logan Paul made a sudden appearance during Rollins and Gunther's face off and talked about how he is going to win the Royal Rumble.

Logan Paul talks about how this company needs a new face

Logan Paul talked about how this company needs a new face with charisma, cool and confidence.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, this is the Netflix era, This company needs a new face, A face oozing with charisma, cool, and confidence, these two nimrods don't get it. Hey let's be honest you both are very good at wrestling, we all know it, but both of you have hit your ceiling. Meanwhile, I am on the first floor, and I am still climbing the stars. If there is anything you have to worry about it's the guy who built the career faster than you both," said Logan.

"This Saturday, your boy is entering the Royal Rumble and I don't gotta worry about throwing 29 guys over the top, that's for tweedle dee and tweedle dum over here, I gotta work smarter not harder as I always do. Hey any of you capable of doing math, that just means I gotta be the last one in there, and when I am and when I win the Royal Rumble. I am gonna main event Wrestlemania, that means I could choose anyone, I could choose Cody Rhodes or I could choose you, Gunther," he added.

Gunther, present alongside Rollins and Paul, responded to Logan Paul's statement.

"You know Seth, I changed my mind, I want you(Logan Paul) to win the Royal Rumble, so I can go to WrestleMania and embarrass you when I swept that stupid smirk all over your face," said Gunther.

WWE Raw on Netflix Results

The War Raiders defeated The Judgment Day

Rey Mysterio defeated Xavier Woods

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn