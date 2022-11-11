India's Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Ritu Phogat tied the knot with Sachin Chikkara. Ritu is the sister of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat. She shared the photos from her wedding on her Twitter and Instagram handles. In the photos, Ms Phogat is seen in a red lehenga, which Sachin Chikkara is wearing a cream-coloured sherwani. Ms Phogat is undeniably India's biggest MMA star and one of the biggest advocates for the sport in India. She turned pro in 2019.

She captioned her social media posts as, "I'm so lucky to be called your wife now and I can't wait to spend the rest of our life together. I love you. It was a very magical and special day that I loved absolutely very second of it."

I'm so lucky to be called your wife now and I can't wait to spend the rest of our life together ♾ I love you 💋❤️

it was a very magical and special day that I loved absolutely very second of it 🫶🏽🧿🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/PcSc6y2XRA — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) November 10, 2022

It shows the couple smiling and performing wedding rituals. Thousands of users have liked the post and congratulated the couple.

After winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in 2016, Ms Phogat transitioned to MMA a few years later and is on a mission to become the nation's first-ever female champion in a major organisation.

Ms Phogat had earlier said that she was inspired by watching Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor of Ireland.

Her ultimate goal is to bring a world title back to India - a feat she believes will help nurture her country's burgeoning love of the sport.

Ms Phogat's father Mahavir, and her sisters Geeta and Babita were the subject of 2016 movie "Dangal", telling the story of the wrestling coach who raised his daughters to become Commonwealth champions.