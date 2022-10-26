The daughter of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, one of the all-time greats in professional wrestling, made her debut on WWE NXT - a wrestling television programme that is produced by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and features the next-generation of wrestling stars. Simone Johnson, whose wrestling name is Ava Raine, was revealed as the newest and fourth member of Joe Gacy's faction the Schism on Tuesday, according to a report in New York Post. The other two members of the Schism are Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid.

For the past few weeks, a mysterious person appeared in the crowd wearing a red robe and a mask whenever the Schism entered the ring, the Post report said. This led to various theories about the person's identity. But all speculations were put to rest when Gracy asked Raine to remove her mask.

After revealing her identity, Raine said that her new family, the Schism, completes her.

"The love and acceptance the Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who am supposes to be, this family completes me," she was quoted as saying by the Post.

Raine had been appearing on WWE NXT during their live events and earlier this year shot a promo.

The 21-year-old signed with WWE in February 2020 and had been training at the company's Performance Centre in Florida, said the Post report.

Raine is WWE's first fourth-generation wrestling superstar.

She is the daughter of 'The Rock' and his first wife Dany Garcia and will soon begin the weekly television portion of her pro-wrestling career.