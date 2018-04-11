Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 7, Live Updates: India Eye More Medals In Shooting, Boxer MC Mary Kom Aims To Enter Final

India will look to extend their domination in shooting as Jitu Rai and Ankur Mittal take part in 10m air pistol and men's double trap respectively. It's a packed Wednesday for India as the athletes represent in as many as ten disciplines. In boxing, MC Mary Kom would be desperate to make the women's 48 kg category when she takes on Sri Lanka's Anusha Koddithuwakku in the semi-finals. Mary Kom, a five-time world champion and an Olympic medallist will start as favourite against the Sri Lankan. The Indian hockey team will take on England in their final Pool B match which will determine who tops the pool and most probably avoid Australia in the semis match. In athletics, Tejaswini Shankar is a step away from creating history and can become the first Indian to win Commonwealth medal in high jump. All eyes will be on Hima Das too, who, on Tuesday became the first Indian woman to qualify for the 400m final.

Pistol shooter Heena Sidhu shone the brightest with a gold and a Games record, while para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary put behind a dope-tainted past to claim a surprise bronze as the Indian juggernaut slowed down a bit after five days of gold rush at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. Weightlifters through with their campaign, wrestlers yet to take off and boxers only getting into medal rounds, the number of medal were not too many to show on day six of the Games. However, India held on to their third spot in the overall tally, behind hosts Australia and England. The Indian contingent has so far collected 11 gold, four silver and six bronze medals. t the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre, Chaudhary gave India India their only other medal of the day in para powerlifting with an effort of 181kg in the men's heavyweight final. he medal was redemption of sorts for Chaudhary, who was banned for two years after failing a dope test in 2014. He had tested positive for the anabolic steroid methandienone and testosterone abuse in June that year. ithout dwelling on his past, the lifter merely said he expects the medal to change things for good for him. t was a brilliant day for the boxers at the Oxenford Studios, where all five in action assured themselves of medals by advancing to the semi-finals. Among them was veteran Manoj Kumar (69kg), a gold-medallist from the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. oining him were a bunch of debutants -- Amit Panghal (49kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg), the 19-year-old Naman Tanwar (91kg) and former Asian Games bronze-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg). The boxers have so far guaranteed themselves six medals in all as, among the women, M C Mary Kom (48kg) is also through to the semifinals.