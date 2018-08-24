 
Asian Games 2018: Day 7 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch

Updated: 24 August 2018 19:28 IST

Men's Shot Put Final featuring India's Tejinder Pal Singh Toor will take place on Day 7

Tejinder Pal Singh Toor will feature in shot put final on Day 7 © Facebook

Rowers joined India's medal party on Day 6 of the Asian Games 2018 by adding a gold and two bronze medals to the country's medal tally. The day started with Dushyant winning bronze in men's Lightweight Single Sculls, which was followed by another bronze with Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh finishing third in men's Lightweight Double Sculls. However, the icing on the cake came in the next rowing event with the four-man Indian team of Sawarn Singh/Dattu Bhokanal/Om Prakash/Sukhmeet Singh winning gold, India's fifth of the Games, in men's Quadruple Sculls.

Here is India's Day 7 schedule (All timings in IST as per https://en.asiangames2018.id)

Archery

Recurve Women's Team1/8 Eliminations 08:00 AM, India vs Mongolia

Recurve Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations 09:20 AM, Vietnam vs India

Athletics

Men's High Jump qualification 09:00 AM

Men's 400m qualification 09:40 AM

Women's Hammer Throw 05:10 PM

Men's Long Jump qualification 05:15 PM

Women's 100m qualification 06:00 PM

Men's Shot Put Final 06:30 PM

Women's 10,000m Final 06:30 PM

Women's 400m qualification 07:05 PM

Badminton

Men's Doubles Round of 16 - Chirag Shetty/Ranki Reddy vs S. Choi/M.Kang, after 12:00 PM

Women's Singles Round of 16 - Saina Nehwal vs Fitriani after 12:00 PM

Mariska Tunjung vs PV Sindhu after 12:00 PM

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals - Ponappa/Reddy vs Qingchen Chen/Jia Yifan after 12:00 PM

Boxing

Women's Light (60kg) Round of 16 Perveen Rukshana vs Pavitra 02:15 IST

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

Canoe TBR 200m Men 07:30 AM

Canoe TBR 200m Women 07:30 AM

Golf

Women's Individual Round 3 04:30 AM

Women's Team Round 3 04:30 AM

Men's Individual Round 3 05:33 AM

Men's Team Round 3 05:33 AM

Women's Handball

India vs Malaysia Classification 9th-10th Place 12:30 PM

Hockey Women's

India vs Republic of Korea 06:30 PM 

Sepak Takraw

India vs Republic of Korea 12:30 PM

Shooting

Skeet Women qualification 06:30 AM

Skeet Men qualification 07:00 AM

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men 07:30 AM

Squash

Dipika Pallikal vs Ann David Women's Singles Semifinals-1 01:30 PM

Joshana Chinappa vs Shivasangari Subramaniam Women's Singles Semifinals-2 02:30 PM

Saurav Ghoshal Ming Chun Au Men's Singles Semifinals-1 03:30 PM 

Volleyball

India vs Maldives (men's) 07:30 AM

India vs Chinese Taipei (women's) 05:30 PM

How do I watch India's Day 7 Events live?

India's Day 7 Events will be telecast live by the Sony Network.

What time will India's Day 7 Events start?

The first event involving Indian athletes is scheduled to begin at 4:00 am IST.

Where can you follow India's Day 7 Events online?

All Asian Games 2018 Events will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)

