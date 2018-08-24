Asian Games 2018: Day 7 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch

Rowers joined India's medal party on Day 6 of the Asian Games 2018 by adding a gold and two bronze medals to the country's medal tally. The day started with Dushyant winning bronze in men's Lightweight Single Sculls, which was followed by another bronze with Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh finishing third in men's Lightweight Double Sculls. However, the icing on the cake came in the next rowing event with the four-man Indian team of Sawarn Singh/Dattu Bhokanal/Om Prakash/Sukhmeet Singh winning gold, India's fifth of the Games, in men's Quadruple Sculls.