Teenage shooters Anish Bhanwala and Rhythm Sangwan won bronze in the 25 rapid fire pistol mixed team event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Changwon on Tuesday. The Indian duo emerged victorious 16-12 over Czech Republic's Anna Dedova and Martin Podhrasky in the bronze medal match. This was Anish and Rhythm's second medal as a pair in the ISSF Shooting World Cup, having won the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event at the Cairo World Cup in March.

Two other Indian pairs -- Sanjeev Rajput and Anjum Moudgil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Ashi Chouksey -- narrowly missed out on the medal rounds after finishing fifth and sixth respectively in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event.

The ninth day of the competition also saw Vijayveer Sidhu and Simranpreet Kaur Brar finishing sixth in the 25m rifle mixed team event.

India currently tops the medal's tally at the Changwon World Cup with 14 medals -- 5 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze.