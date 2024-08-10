Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda displayed power and skill in equal measure while outclassing Bernadett Nagy of Hungary to enter the quarter-final of the women's 76 kg freestyle event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday. The referee stopped the contest with 29 seconds left in the second round as Reetika gained a 10-point lead with the final score reading 12-2 in favour of the Indian. The burly Reetika gained upper-hand with 4-0 lead in the first round after getting an early leg-hold followed by a flip.

The Hungarian did get a couple of points but the Indian was unstoppable in the second round with a series of two pointers. She will face top-seed Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinal later today.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)