India's celebrated Paralympic gold medalist shooter, Avani Lekhara, successfully defended her gold medal at the 10m Air Rifle Women's SH1 final at the Paralympic Games 2024. Avani, who first brought the country laurels at the Tokyo Paralympics, claimed the No. 1 spot yet again in Paris, with compatriot Mona Agarwal finishing third, earning the nation a bronze medal. Avani remains one of India's most decorated Paralympians, and has now earned a rare feat of fetching her second gold medal from the Paralympic Games.

Who Is Avani Lekhara?

hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and her journey is a testament to resilience, determination, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. After a life-altering road accident in 2012 left her wheelchair-bound, Avani's father played a crucial role in her recovery, encouraging her to explore sports as a form of physical and mental rehabilitation. Despite her physical limitations, Avani's indomitable spirit led her to take up archery, a sport that demands precision, focus, and discipline.

Inspired by the achievements of Abhinav Bindra, Avani transitioned to competitive shooting in 2015. Her dedication and natural talent quickly propelled her to success, as she accumulated victories at both national and international levels. She made her mark in history by setting World Records at junior & senior levels, establishing herself as a rising star in para shooting.

Avani's ambitions extend beyond sports. Despite a demanding training schedule, she is committed to her academic pursuits and was enrolled in a five-year law degree program at the University of Rajasthan. Her academic achievements highlight her multifaceted talents and determination to excel in all aspects of life.

The pinnacle of Avani's sporting career came in 2021 when she made history at the Paralympic Games, becoming the first Indian female Paralympian to win two medals-a gold and a bronze-in a single event. Her triumphs resonated across the nation, and her remarkable achievements have been recognized with prestigious awards such as the Padma Shri and Khel Ratna. These honors not only celebrate her sporting success but also stand as a testament to her perseverance, courage, and ability to overcome adversity.