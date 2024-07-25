Ankita Bhakat started India's campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 on a positive note as the 26-year-old helped her team qualify directly to the quarterfinals of women's archery. Bhakat was the top performer among the three Indian archers in the event as she finished 11th with 666 points. The tally was much better than Bhajan Kaur (22nd with 659 points) and former World No.1 Deepika Kumari (23rd with 658 points). India finished fourth with 1983 points behind South Korea (2046), China (1996) and Mexico (1986) to secure their spot directly in the quarterfinals of the competition at the Olympics 2024. Ankita grabbed the headlines on Day 1 as she was able to produce her season's best performance.

Ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, Ankita won the bronze medal in the women's team recurve event at the Asian Games 2023 as part of the team which also had Simranjeet Kaur and Bhajan Kaur.

Following the triumph, Ankita once again produced a good show at the World Archery Olympic Qualifier 2024 in Antalya, Turkey as she reached the quarters to book her berth in the Olympics 2024.

She eventually lost to Mobina Fallah of Iran in the quarterfinals.

The 26-year-old started her journey in archery when she was 10 years old as she trained at the Calcutta Archery Club. Bhakat then joined the Archery Academy in Jamshedpur where she honed her skills.

Meanwhile, India will face the winner of the contest between France and Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

If they clear the quarters, India could be headed for a semifinal showdown with heavyweights Korea.

The Korean women's team has been invincible in the Olympics, winning a ninth straight medal in Tokyo.

In the individual section, Korea's Lim Sihyeon smashed a world record score of 694 to top the standings, while her compatriot Suhyeon Nam scored 688 points to finish second.

(With PTI inputs)