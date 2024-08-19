Vinesh Phogat, since her return to India from Paris Olympics 2024, has been showered with love from all quarters. After an Olympic heart-break for getting disqualified from the women's 50kg wrestling final, Vinesh returned to India on Saturday. She received a rousing welcome at the New Delhi airport. Thousands felicitated her on the way to Babali, where Vinesh' family resides. On MOnday, Vinesh Phogat celebrated Raksha Bandhan.

A special post has gone viral on social media where Vinesh can be seen holding a bundle of Rs 500 notes.

"I am almost 30 years old. Last year he gave me Rs 500. After that this (points to a bundle of currency note). He has earned this much money only in his whole life (jokingly), which he has given to me," Vinesh said. His brother also started started smiling after her statement.

Charkhi Dadri, Haryana: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her brother in their village Balali pic.twitter.com/YgahqHmDPq — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2024

On her way to Balali from Delhi, Vinesh was felicitated by her supporters and 'khap' panchayats in several villages, with the 135km-long journey taking her almost 13 hours on Saturday.

This was after hundreds of supporters gathered outside the IGI airport to give a rousing welcome to Vinesh, who was disqualified for being overweight after reaching the 50kg final at the Olympics.

Her disqualification had created a furore in India and the wrestling world.

Vinesh's appeal against her disqualification was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Vinesh, 29, reached her native village around midnight and was accorded a grand welcome. Her neighbours and friends met her with tears and smiles and patted her for the courage she has shown.

Exhausted after a tiring journey that began in Paris, Vinesh addressed the gathering before calling it a day. The two-time World Championships medallist wished that someone from Balali would better her wrestling achievements.

"It would be disappointing if no wrestler emerged from this village. We have paved the way, given hope with our achievements. I request you all to support the women in this village. They need your support, hope and trust if they have to replace us in future," Vinesh said.

"They can achieve a lot. All they need is your support. I will always be indebted to this nation, this village for giving me so much love and respect.

"Whatever I have learnt in wrestling, I don't know if that is god-gifted or my hard work but whatever I have I would like to share with my sisters from this village and I wish they achieve greater heights than me.

"I can then say with pride that she is from my village and I have trained her. I want that (my) records are broken by wrestlers from this village. Thank you all for staying up so late in the night for me." Vinesh is a two-time CWG gold medallist, Asian Games champion and has won eight Asian Championships medals.

Before arriving in Balali, Vinesh had said that her fight against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) would continue.

"I want to thank all the people who supported us in our struggle. Life itself is a struggle. Our fight has not ended and it will continue," said Vinesh.

Later addressing press in Balali, she reiterated the resolve.

"This Olympic medal is a deep wound. I don't know how much time it would take to heal. I don't know if I would pursue wrestling or not but the kind of courage I got today, I want to use that in the right direction," she added.

"We have been fighting a battle for one year. It will continue and by God's grace, the truth will prevail," she said in a very brief interaction.