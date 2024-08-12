Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Live: IOA Remains Hopeful For Vinesh

What IOA said on the case:





"Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in on the second day of her Women's Wrestling 50kg competition in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the IOA said in a release.





"Since the matter is sub-judice, IOA can only state that the Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as IOA as an interested party over three hours."