Story ProgressBack to home
Paris Olympics 2024, Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict, Live Updates: Verdict Awaited, All Submissions Made
Paris Olympics 2024 Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict, Live: The highly-anticipated day has arrived as the Court of Arbitration for Sport is likely to give the verdict for Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat.
Court of Arbitration for Sport's verdict of Vinesh Phogat, Live Updates© X (Twitter)
Paris Olympics 2024 Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict, Live Updates: The highly-anticipated day has arrived as the Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to give the verdict for Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. The 29-year-old was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 women's 50kg freestyle wrestling final after she was found to be 100 grams overweight. Vinesh made two appeals in front of CAS -- one regarding her ineligibility for the final of the tournament and the second one was to be considered for joint-silver medal. While CAS rejected Vinesh's first appeal, it accepted the second one and the verdict is likely to be delivered today.
Here are the Live Updates of Vinesh Phogat's Court of Arbitration for Sport appeal verdict, Paris Olympic Games 2024:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 10:16 (IST)Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Live: IOA Remains Hopeful For VineshWhat IOA said on the case:"Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in on the second day of her Women's Wrestling 50kg competition in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the IOA said in a release."Since the matter is sub-judice, IOA can only state that the Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as IOA as an interested party over three hours."
- 10:14 (IST)Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Live: Will The Verdict Be Out Today?Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Vinesh Phogat's CAS hearing. Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat and her counsel have reportedly made all the submissions that the court had asked them to. The documentation process is over, and it's only about the verdict now. Will the decision be in Vinesh's favour.
Topics mentioned in this article
Vinesh Phogat Olympics 2024 Olympics Medals Tally India Live Blogs
Get the Latest India tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 Updates, check out Paris Olympics 2024 News, Schedule, Results and Medals Tally at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.