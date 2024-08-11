Winning an Olympic medal is a big thing for any athlete. Why should not it be? In fact, it is the biggest sports event in the world and also takes place after a long gap of four years. USA's professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston is no expectation. Huston, who is a legendary figure in skateboarding, won his first-ever Olympic medal -- a bronze -- in the Paris event this year. He clinched the honour in a men's street event. Around a week later, the joy of victory rather took a backseat for him as he found out that the quality of the medal was not good.

"These Olympic medals look great when they're brand-new," Huston said on his Instagram Story on Thursday as quoted by ESPN.

"But, after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and then letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they're apparently not as high quality as you'd think. ... It's looking rough," he added.

See it here:

The issue highlighted by Nyjah Huston has spread like wildfire. It could not miss the attention of the Olympic organizers, who have not promised to replace the damaged medals of the athletes, said Daily Mail in a report.

"Paris 2024 is aware of a social media report from an athlete whose medal is showing damage a few days after it was awarded," said a spokesperson for the games as quoted by the the organization.

"Paris 2024 is working closely with the Monnaie de Paris, the institution tasked with the production and quality control of the medals, and together with the National Olympic Committee of the athlete concerned, in order to appraise the medal to understand the circumstances and cause of the damage," it added.