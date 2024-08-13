Moments away from ultimate glory, Vinesh Phogat saw 'rules' denying her the opportunity to create history for India in the Paris Olympics 2024. The wrestler's disqualification from the Paris Games gold medal match in the 50kg freestyle wrestling bout sent shockwaves all across India, but the wrestler valiantly decided to challenge the result at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Ahead of the expected verdict announcement on Tuesday, it has been reported that the United World Wrestling (UWW) is opposing Vinesh's plea, citing rules.

However, there remain certain loopholes in UWW's rulebook that Vinesh could look to exploit and turn the verdict in her favour.

As per a report in Revsportz, the wrestling body suggests that the 100 grams, margin by which Vinesh failed the weigh-in, can't be overlooked. As rules don't allow, no exception can be granted to Vinesh. Hence, the Indian wrestler can't be awarded a silver medal in the bout.

However, there remains a big loophole in the world wrestling body's rulebook too.

'Loophole' In UWW's Rulebook:

According to UWW rules, the person who claims the repechage is the one who loses to the finalist. In the 50kg freestyle wrestling final, Yui Susaki of Japan was given the opportunity to fight for the bronze medal in the repechage rounds. But, as per the rules, Vinesh isn't the finalist since she was disqualified from the gold medal match on the basis of a failed weigh-in.

The final was played between Yusneylys Guzman of Cuba and Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA. Then, on what basis was Susaki allowed to compete in the repechage? If rules are to be followed, Susaki shouldn't have been allowed to play the repechage, but UWW allowed that to happen.

Logic suggests that Susaki shouldn't be a part of repechage battles as Vinesh's rules were expunged, not taken into consideration. But, that wasn't the case.

While there seems to be a visible loophole in the UWW rules, it's all about how the Indian camp decides to exploit this when the final CAS hearing takes place on Tuesday before the verdict is announced.