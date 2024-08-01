India shooter Swapnil Kusale clinched yet another shooting medal for India at Paris Olympics 2024, as he won bronze in the Men's 50m rifle three positions event. Spending much of the early parts of the final in the fifth or sixth position, Swapnil made a dash for the top to clinch a historic bronze. This becomes India's third shooting medal, as well as the third medal overall, in Paris 2024, after Manu Bhaker's bronze in women's 10m air pistol and Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh's men's 10m air pistol final.

Kusale finished on 451.4 points, just 0.5 short of silver medalist Serhiy Kulish at the point of elimination. Kusale made a stunning comeback into the medal spots after languishing near the bottom for the majority of the event.

More to follow...