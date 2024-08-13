Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's Olympic silver medal verdict date has been deferred by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) yet again. While earlier it was said that the verdict would come before the Paris Olympics 2024 ended, it has now been deferred for the second time. The first possible verdict date was August 10, which was then moved to August 13. Now, the new verdict date is August 16.

Vinesh Phogat made history at the Paris Olympics 2024 by becoming the first Indian female wrestler to enter the final. However, before her 50kg final bout, he was found to be 100 gram overweight and was disqualified.

The star Indian wrestler then appealed to the CAS, an international body established in 1984 to settle disputes related to sport through arbitration, to give her joint silver based on the fact that she was within the permissible weight limit on the first day of competition when she won three bouts to enter the final.

However, the verdict dat of the appeal has now been deferred to August 16.

"The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 p.m. (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024," the IOA said in a press statement.

"Hence, the scheduled Zoom meeting with IOA President Dr PT Usha and Senior Counsel Mr. Harish Salve has been postponed."

Salve was Indian Olympic Association's advocate at the CAS hearing Of Vinesh.

Advertisement

In her appeal, Vinesh has demanded that she be given a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to her in the semifinals but was promoted to the final following the Indian's disqualification.