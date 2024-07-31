Story ProgressBack to home
Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz, Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals LIVE, Paris Olympics 2024: Nadal-Alcaraz Fight Back In 2nd Set
Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz vs Rajeev Ram-Austin Krajicek Men's Doubles Quarter-finals LIVE Updates: The highly-anticipated clash is underway.
Olympics 2024, Nadal-Alcaraz Tennis Men's Doubles Quarter-finals LIVE Updates© AFP
Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles Quarterfinals, Olympics 2024: The men's doubles quarter-final match between Rafael Nadal/Carlos Alcaraz and Rajeev Ram/Austin Krajicek at the Paris Olympics is underway. The Spaniards looked off colour in the first set and got broken twice by the American pair of Rajeev Ram/Austin Krajicek, who eventually took it 6-2. In the second set, Nadal and Alcaraz are giving a good fight.
Here are the Live Updates from Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles match in Paris Olympic Games:
- 23:49 (IST)Men's Doubles Quarterfinals LIVE: Nadal/Alcaraz hold serve!Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz have held their serve once again and at this point, this set it going nowhere.2nd Set: Nadal/Alcaraz 3-2 Ram/Krajicek
- 23:44 (IST)Men's Doubles Quarterfinals LIVE: It's 2 all!Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek have held on their serve. The set hangs in the balance at the moment.2nd Set: Nadal/Alcaraz 2-2 Ram/Krajicek
- 23:39 (IST)Men's Doubles Quarterfinals LIVE: Can this be called a comeback?Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz hold on their serve once again. The pair has improved well so far and Alcaraz also seems to have stepped in with added energy in the second set.2nd Set: Nadal/Alcaraz 2-1 Ram/Krajicek
- 23:32 (IST)Men's Doubles Quarterfinals LIVE: Alcaraz improvesThis is a good start for the Rafael Nadal/Carlos Alcaraz pair as it has started the second set by holding on the serve. Alcaraz managed to play his cross-court shots well this time. He is definitely not at his best and it is quite understandable as just hours ago, he won his men's singles third round match.2nd Set: Nadal/Alcaraz 1-0 Ram/Krajicek
- 23:26 (IST)Men's Doubles Quarterfinals LIVE: Nadal-Alcaraz lose first set!Rafael Nadal/Carlos Alcaraz have lost the first set 6-2. They were broken twice in the first set. On the other hand, the US pair of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek was dominant and got a much-deserved win.1st Set: Nadal/Alcaraz 2-6 Ram/Krajicek
- 23:18 (IST)Nadal-Alcaraz Men's Doubles Quarterfinals LIVE: Poor from Nadal/AlcarazRajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek first held on their serve to make it a 4-2 lead before breaking the pair of Rafael Nadal/Carlos Alcaraz once again to inch closer to a win in the first set.1st Set: Nadal/Alcaraz 2-5 Ram/Krajicek
- 23:05 (IST)Nadal-Alcaraz Men's Doubles Quarterfinals LIVE: A comeback?This was a much better showing from the Rafael Nadal/Carlos Alcaraz. The duo is slowly and gradually finding its way back into the game, but to make an impact, it needs to break Ram/Krajicek at least once.1st Set: Nadal/Alcaraz 2-3 Ram/Krajicek
- 22:58 (IST)Nadal-Alcaraz Men's Doubles Quarterfinals LIVE: The pair trails furtherRafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have failed to break Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek. They even came as close as to deuce but failed to cash in on the opportunity. The difference of two games remains there between the two pairs.1st Set: Nadal/Alcaraz 1-3 Ram/Krajicek
- 22:52 (IST)Men's Doubles Quarterfinals LIVE: Nadal-Alcaraz back in contest!Here they are! The duo of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are back in the contest. they have held on their serve to now trail 1-2 in the first set.1st Set: Nadal/Alcaraz 1-2 Ram/Krajicek
- 22:51 (IST)Men's Doubles Quarterfinals LIVE: Ram/Krajicek on top!This is some terrific piece of dominance from Rajeev Ram-Austin Krajicek at the start of the match. They have sealed the second game as well on their serve with supreme dominance.1st Set: Nadal/Alcaraz 0-2 Ram/Krajicek
- 22:48 (IST)Men's Doubles Quarterfinals LIVE: Nadal-Alcaraz Broken!What a start this is for Rajeev Ram-Austin Krajicek! They have broken Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz in the first game of the match. The pair from Spain reached 30 but failed to challenge their opponents further.1st Set: Nadal/Alcaraz 0-1 Ram/Krajicek
- 22:42 (IST)Men's Doubles Quarterfinals LIVE: Match begins!Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz vs Rajeev Ram-Austin Krajicek men's doubles quarter-final match at Paris Olympics 2024 has kicked off. It starts with the serve of Rafael Nadal as the USA pair won the toss and opted to receive.
- 22:34 (IST)Men's Doubles Quarterfinals LIVE: Match set to beginAll the four players - Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek have made their way onto the Court Philippe-Chatrier for the highly-anticipated match. The contest is set to begin soon. Stay connected!
- 22:22 (IST)Men's Doubles Quarterfinals LIVE: Nadal on his pairing with Alcaraz"We had fun because the score was positive in the (match) tie-break. We have been suffering but we are enjoying playing together, we are creating good synergies, good energy, so yeah, we are having fun in general terms."
- 22:19 (IST)Nadal-Alcaraz Men's Doubles Quarterfinals LIVE: Nadal already out of singles38-year-old Rafael Nadal, a 14-time French Open champion, has been plagued by injuries in recent years and has slumped to 161st in the world. After his painful defeat to Novak Djokovic in the men's singles second round, Nadal said that he would make a decision on his future after the Paris Games, where he still has a chance to add to his singles gold at the 2008 Beijing Games and doubles triumph in Rio in 2016.
- 22:08 (IST)Nadal-Alcaraz Men's Doubles Quarterfinals LIVE: Nadal hopefulRafael Nadal kept alive his dream of a third Olympic gold on Tuesday, powering into the men's doubles quarter-finals alongside teammate Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish pair, backed by a vocal crowd on Court Suzanne Lenglen, lost the second set but stepped up a gear in the match tie-break to beat Dutch team Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 10-2 in two hours and 22 minutes.
- 21:22 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of tennis men's doubles quarter-final match between Rafael Nadal/Carlos Alcaraz and Rajeev Ram/Austin Krajicek. The winner will inch closer to an Olympic medal tonight. Stay connected!
