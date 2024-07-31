Nadal-Alcaraz Men's Doubles Quarterfinals LIVE: Nadal already out of singles

38-year-old Rafael Nadal, a 14-time French Open champion, has been plagued by injuries in recent years and has slumped to 161st in the world. After his painful defeat to Novak Djokovic in the men's singles second round, Nadal said that he would make a decision on his future after the Paris Games, where he still has a chance to add to his singles gold at the 2008 Beijing Games and doubles triumph in Rio in 2016.