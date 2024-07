A 117-member strong Indian contingent has reached France to begin their quest of medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the last Olympic Games, held in Tokyo in 2021, Team India returned with 7 medals, with Neeraj Chopra's gold in men's javelin throw, arguably being the highlight. While Neeraj is a strong contender to repeat his Tokyo Games heroics in Paris, there are big expectations from some other athletes too, including PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manu Bhaker, etc.

How India's 117-member contingent is distributed across states and UTs:

Assam (1)

Lovlina Borgohain - Boxing (Women's 70kg)

Bihar (1)

Shreyasi Singh - Shooting (Women's trap)

Chandigarh (2)

Arjun Babuta - Shooting (Men's 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team)

Vijayveer Sidhu - Shooting (Men's 25m rapid fire pistol)

Delhi (4)

Amoj Jacob - Athletics (Men's 4x400m relay)

Tulika Maan - Judo (Women's +78kg)

Rajeshwari Kumari - Shooting (Women's trap)

Manika Batra - Table Tennis (Women's singles, te

Goa (1)

Tanisha Crasto - Badminton (Women's doubles)

Gujarat (2)

Harmeet Desai - Table Tennis (Men's singles, team)

Manav Thakkar - Table Tennis (Men's Team)

Haryana (24)

Bhajan Kaur - Archery (Women's individual, team)

Kiran Pahal - Athletics (Women's 400m, 4x400m relay)

Neeraj Chopra - Athletics (Men's javelin throw)

Amit Panghal - Boxing (Men's 51kg)

Jaismine Lamboria - Boxing (Women's 57kg)

Nishant Dev - Boxing (Men's 71kg)

Preeti Pawar - Boxing (Women's 54kg)

Diksha Dagar - Golf (Women's Individual)

Sanjay - Men's Hockey Team

Sumit - Men's Hockey Team

Balraj Panwar - Rowing (Men's single sculls)

Anish Bhanwala - Shooting (Men's 25m rapid fire pistol)

Manu Bhaker - Shooting (Women's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team,

women's 25m pistol)

Ramita Jindal - Shooting (Women's 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team)

Raiza Dhillon - Shooting (Women's skeet)

Rhythm Sangwan - Shooting (Women's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed

team)

Sarabjot Singh - Shooting (Men's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team)

Sumit Nagal - Tennis (Men's singles)

Aman Sehrawat - Wrestling (Men's freestyle 57kg)

Anshu Malik - Wrestling (Women's 57kg)

Antim Panghal - Wrestling (Women's 53kg)

Nisha Dahiya - Wrestling (Women's 68kg)

Reetika Hooda - Wrestling (Women's 76kg)

Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling (Women's 50kg)

Jharkhand (1)

Deepika Kumari - Archery (Women's individual, women's team)

Karnataka (7)

Poovamma MR - Athletics (Women's 4x400m relay)

Ashwini Ponnappa - Badminton (Women's doubles)

Aditi Ashok - Golf (Women's indiviual)

Srihari Nataraj - Swimming (Men's 100m backstroke)

Dhinidhi Desinghu - Swimming (Women's 200m freestyle)

Archana Kamath - Table Tennis (Women's team)

Rohan Bopanna - Tennis (Men's doubles)

Kerala (6)

Abdulla Aboobacker - Athletics (Men's triple jump)

Muhammed Ajmal - Athletics (Men's 4x400m relay)

Muhammed Anas - Athletics (Men's 4x400m relay)

Mijo Chacko Kurian - Athletics (Reserve)

PR Sreejesh - Men's Hockey Team

HS Prannoy - Badminton (Men's singles)

Madhya Pradesh (2)

Vivek Sagar Prasad - Men's Hockey Team

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Shooting (Men's 50m rifle 3 positions)

Maharashtra (5)

Pravin Jadhav - Archery (Men's individual, Men's team)

Avinash Sable - Athletics (Men's 3000m steeplechase)

Sarvesh Kushare - Athletics (Men's high jump)

Chirag Shetty - Badminton (Men's doubles)

Swapnil Kusale - Shooting (Men's 50m rifle 3 positions)

Manipur (2)

Mirabai Chanu - Weightlifting (Women's 49kg)

Nilakanta Sharma - Men's Hockey Team (Reserve)

Odisha (2)

Amit Rohidas - Men's Hockey Team

Kishore Jena - Athletics (Men's javelin throw)

Punjab (19)

Akshdeep Singh - Athletics (Men's 20km race walk)

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Athletics (Men's shot put)

Vikas Singh - Athletics (Men's 20km race walk)

Gaganjeet Bhullar - Golf (Men's individual)

Gurjant Singh - Men's Hockey Team

Hardik Singh - Men's Hockey Team

Harmanpreet Singh - Men's Hockey Team

Jarmanpreet Singh - Men's Hockey Team

Jugraj Singh - Men's Hockey Team (Reserve)

Krishan Bahadur Pathak - Men's Hockey Team (Reserve)

Mandeep Singh - Men's Hockey Team

Manpreet Singh - Men's Hockey Team

Shamsher Singh - Men's Hockey Team

Sukhjeet Singh - Men's Hockey Team

Anjum Moudgil - Shooting (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions)

Arjun Cheema - Shooting (Men's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team)

Sift Kaur Samra - Shooting (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions)

Sandeep Singh - Shooting (Men's 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team)

Prachi Chouhdary Kaliyar- Athletics (Reserve)

Rajasthan (2)

Anantjeet Singh Naruka - Shooting (Men's skeet, Skeet mixed team)

Maheshwari Chauhan - Shooting (Women's skeet and skeet mixed team)

Tamil Nadu (13)

Jeswin Aldrin - Athletics (Men's long jump)

Praveel Chithravel - Athletics (Men's triple jump)

Rajesh Ramesh - Athletics (Men's 4x400m relay)

Santhosh Tamilarasan - Athletics (Men's 4x400m relay)

Subha Venkatesan - Athletics (Women's 4x400m relay)

Vithya Ramraj - Athletics (Women's 4x400m relay)

Nethra Kumanan - Sailing (Women's one person dinghy)

Vishnu Saravanan - Sailing (Men's one person dinghy)

Elavenil Valarivan - Shooting (Women's 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team)

Prithviraj Tondaiman - Shooting (Men's trap)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Table Tennis (Reserve)

Sharath Kamal - Table Tennis (Men's singles, team)

N Sriram Balaji - Tennis (Men's doubles)

Telegana (4)

PV Sindhu - Badminton (Women's Singles)

Nikhat Zareen - Boxing (Women's 50kg)

Esha Singh - Shooting (Women's 25m pistol)

Sreeja Akula - Table Tennis (Women's singles, team)

Uttarakhand (4)

Ankita Dhyani - Athletics (Women's 5000m)

Paramjeet Bisht - Athletics (Men's 20km race walk)

Suraj Panwar - Athletics (Marathon race walk mixed relay)

Lakshya Sen - Badminton (Men's singles)

Uttar Pradesh (7)

Annu Rani - Athletics (Women's javelin throw)

Parul Chaudhary - Athletics (Women's 3000m steeplechase, Women's 5000m)

Priyanka Goswami - Athletics (Women's 20 km race walk, Marathon race walk

mixed relay)

Ram Baboo - Athletics (Men's 20km race walk)

Shubhankar Sharma - Golf (Men's individual)

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay - Men's Hockey Team

Rajkumar Pal - Men's Hockey Team

West Bengal (3)

Ankita Bhakat - Archery (Women's individual, Women's team)

Anush Agarwalla - Equestrian (Dressage event)

Ayhika Mukherjee - Table Tennis (Reserve)