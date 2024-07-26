The Opening Ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024 is set to be the one of its kind with the event set to take place at the Seine River in the French capital. For the first time ever, the opening ceremony will be held outside a stadium, instead the city of Paris will be turned into a grand arena. A whopping 10,500 athletes are set to sail across the Seine, and the two representatives for India are veteran table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal and shuttler PV Sindhu. The Opening Ceremony is expected to start at 11 PM IST (7:30 PM local time).

"First of its kind"

As far as the Opening Ceremony is concerned, it won't take place inside a stadium this time. The Seine River in Paris will witness almost 100 boats carrying an estimated 10,500 athletes will float along the Seine during the parade.

Majority of the 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) represented in the parade will have boats to themselves, while the smaller ones will share boats.

These boats will be equipped with cameras to allow television and online viewers to see the athletes up close. The boat parade will conclude after covering a 6-kilometre route at the Trocadero.

According to the Olympics' official website, the opening ceremony is open to as many people as possible is a first. Eighty giant screens and strategically placed speakers will allow everyone to enjoy the magical atmosphere of this show reverberating throughout the French capital.

The Opening Ceremony for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be the largest in Games history. It will be open to all: residents from Paris and its region, as well as visitors from all over France and around the world.

Parade route

The parade will commence at the Austerlitz bridge (East) beside the Jardin des Plantes and will conclude at the Trocadero (West). The opening ceremony make its way around the two islands at the centre of the city (the Ile Saint Louis and the Ile de la Cite) before passing under several bridges and gateways.

Athletes on board the parade boats will get glimpses of some of the official Games venues, including Parc Urbain La Concorde, the Esplanade des Invalides, the Grand Palais, and lastly the Iena bridge where the parade will come to a stop

Performers and star attractions

As per multiple reports, singers Celine Dion and Lady Gaga are most likely to perform. French-Malian R&B star Aya Nakamura is also rumoured to be part of the star-studded line-up.