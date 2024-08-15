The Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) advocate Vidushpat Singhania confirmed that only a "single-line order has come" and not a detailed order. On Wednesday, CAS released a statement to confirm that, "The application field by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed." Speaking to ANI, Vidushpat said that the CAS has not cited a reason why has it been dismissed her appeal. He further added that CAS's decision can be appealed against at the Swiss Federal Tribunal within 30 days.

"No detailed order has come yet. Only a single-line order has come so far that her appeal has been dismissed. They have not cited a reason why has it been dismissed or why did they take so much time...We were both surprised and disappointed that a decision came last evening and her appeal was dismissed... We hope that the detailed order will come in 10-15 days... CAS decision can be appealed against at the Swiss Federal Tribunal within 30 days. The 30-day time will begin after a detailed order comes. Harish Salve is with us, he will guide us. We will sit with him, draft an appeal and file it...," Vidushpat said.

According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the verdict was originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST, but was delayed to August 16. However, the decision was announced on Wednesday.

Vinesh was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal on August 7. She was disqualified before the women's 50kg final after exceeding the 50kg weight limit before the final on August 7. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit.

Following her disqualification, Vinesh appealed to award her the silver medal in the 50kg weight category.

On August 8, Vinesh penned an emotional to announce her decision to retire from wrestling. "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness," Phogat said in her post.

Hildebrandt secured the gold medal in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling after defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.

