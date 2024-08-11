Winner of bronze medal in the mixed team 10m Air pistol event, with Manu Bhaker, India's shooter Sarabjot Singh shot to fame courtesy of his heroics in the Paris Olympic Games. Upon return home, Sarabjot was offered a job by the Haryana government, but he decided to turn it down. While many athletes representing India complain of lack of support and financial assistance in their journey, Sarabjot doesn't think this is the right time for him to be taking up a government job, as he has not achieved his target yet.

Sarabjot revealed that although his family is keen to see him take up a decent job, shooting remains his top priority at the moment.

"The job is good, but I will not take it right now. I want to focus on my shooting first," Sarabjot told reporters.

"My family has also been asking me to get a decent job, but I want to pursue shooting. I don't want to go against the decisions that I have made, so I cannot take a job right now," he said.

Sarabjot and Manu combined to take the Olympics mixed team bronze at the Paris Games but a third-place finish hasn't quenched the thirst that the former has for success at the highest level.

"I am yet to achieve my main goal. Hopefully, I will complete my main goal in 2028. I used to write in my personal diary that I would give my personal best in Paris. However, I am yet to give my personal best. I want to shoot for gold in 2028," Sarabjot told India Today in a chat.

Sarabjot, who is only 22 years old at the moment, already has his eyes set on the LA Olympic Games 2028. Having failed to win an individual medal in Paris, the young pistol shooter is targeting nothing less than a gold medal in four years' time.

