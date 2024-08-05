The Olympic triathlon mixed relay will go ahead as planned Monday, organisers said, despite two days of training in the River Seine being cancelled and a Belgian triathlete falling sick. "The latest test results confirm that the water quality of the Seine at the triathlon site has improved over the last hours, and the prospective tests indicate the water quality will be within the acceptable limits according to World Triathlon," Paris Games organisers said in a statement on Sunday.

A decision was initially due to be made overnight Sunday to Monday based on bacteriological results from 24 hours before, but it was brought forward at the request of the triathlon teams to allow athletes more time to prepare.

The men's triathlon was postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday earlier this week because of pollution problems, with competitors only finding out around 4:00 am on the morning of the scheduled race.

Belgian triathlete Claire Michel fell "sick" after taking part in the women's race on Wednesday, the Belgian National Olympic Committee (COIB) said.

As a result of her illness, her country will not take part in the mixed relay.

"The COIB and Belgian Triathlon hope that the lessons will be learned for future triathlon competitions at the Olympics," the committee said in a statement.

