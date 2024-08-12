Two of the finest performers at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 for India, Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker were under the spotlight the entire tournament. While Bhaker clinched twin bronze medals at the Paris Games, in two different events, Neeraj returned him with a silver medal in the men's javelin throw final. While the Paris Olympics are over, social media still can't stop chatting about Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker, especially after they meeting post the conclusion of the quadrennial event, with the shooter's mother also present.

In a few videos that have gone viral on social media, Bhaker's mother could be seen asking her daughter to pose for a photo with Chopra. In another video, Bhaker's mother is seen putting Neeraj's hand on her head, as if she is asking him to promise something.

As the videos went viral on social media, some amusing reactions were also shared by fans. Here are some of them:

Neeraj and Manu were also supposed to be India's flag bearers at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony but a late change in plans saw Sreejesh replace the Javelin thrower.

The Paris Olympics campaign wasn't a fully satisfying one for Neeraj who couldn't retain his gold medal from the Tokyo Games. For Manu, however, it was the first time that she won a medal in the Olympic Games.