Double Paris Olympics medalist Manu Bhaker has revealed that her mother wanted to send her to Kota for education, before the coach at her first shooting range convinced them to wait one year and support her shooting career. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Manu also shared the origin story of her introduction to shooting, and that the sport had been introduced to her while she was bunking a class in school. The 22-year-old also opened up on her next goals and her process.

"My mother wanted to send me to an institute in Kota. But my coach noticed that my upper body strength was very good, and told my family that I can excel and to give it one year," Manu told NDTV.

Manu shot to fame during the Paris Olympics 2024, as she became the first athlete in independent India to win two Olympics medals in a single edition, winning bronze in both the women's and mixed team 10m air pistol events.

Manu shared the funny episode that led to the start of her shooting interest.

"I had never heard of shooting, as a child. We had a small shooting range at school. Once, I had skipped a boring class, and my friend took me to the shooting range," said Manu.

She stated that her mother has been hugely influential. "My mother is my pillar of strength," said Manu. "It's challenging (her hectic schedule). I miss my family, I really miss ghar ka khana (home food)," she added.

Having won two historic bronze medals, Manu has been out of action after that. However, her return to shooting isn't too far away, she revealed.

"I will start my training in November, along with different camps and competitions. The ultimate aim is to win the gold medal at the LA 2028 Olympics," she said.