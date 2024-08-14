Arshad Nadeem scripted history by becoming the first athlete from Pakistan to win an individual Olympic gold medal. Nadeem came up with a monster throw of 92.97m to break the Olympic record and clinch the gold medal in the men's javelin event at the Paris Olympics 2024. The throw left everyone stunned and it was enough to beat India's Neeraj Chopra who claimed the silver with a season-best throw of 89.45m. Following his Olympics triumph, Nadeem has been busy with media interactions and a moment from an interview has gone viral on social media. In the video, the reporter asked Nadeem - "What is the plan now?" and he replied - "Maal ikatha karna hain (Need to collect things)".

Reporter : what's your Next plan ?



Arshad Nadeem : abhi filhal yahi plan hai k "Maal" akatha krna haipic.twitter.com/qwk2nl8icS — Mr Zia (@iammrzia) August 12, 2024

Nadeem then clarified that he meant money when he said "maal" and added that his wish is to go for the Hajj pilgrimage with his parents, children, and wife. "We will see when it will happen," he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan might be showering its Olympic gold medallist, Arshad Nadeem with cash awards and other valuable prizes but his father-in-law has decided to gift the burly javelin thrower a buffalo as it goes well with the rural upbringing and tradition.

Muhammad Nawaz told the local media in Nadeem's village on Sunday that gifting a buffalo is considered "very valuable" and "honourable" in their village.

"Nadeem also takes great pride in his roots and despite the success, his home still remains his village and he still lives with his parents and brothers," said Nawaz.

The father-in-law added that he had four sons and three daughters, and his youngest daughter, Ayesha, was married to Nadeem.

Nawaz also disclosed that the couple has two sons and a daughter.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)