Indian judoka Tulika Mann crashed out of the women's 78kg event at the Paris Olympics after going down in the opening round to London Games champion Idalys Ortiz of Cuba in Paris on Friday. The 25-year-old from Delhi, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, lost to the Cuban, who has four Olympic medals including two silver and a bronze, 0-10 by ippon at the Champ-de-Mars Arena. The contest between Tulika, who lost her father when she was a two-year-old and is a single child of a widowed mother, and Ortiz lasted just 28 seconds as the decorated Cuban trapped the Indian in a chokehold.

With the defeat, India's judo campaign ended as Tulika was the lone judoka from the country competing at the Games.

Ippon is a move in which judokas throw their opponents to the mat with considerable force and speed so that the rivals land on their back.

An ippon is also awarded when a contestant immobilizes the opponent with a grappling hold-down for 20 seconds or when an opposite judoka gives up.

