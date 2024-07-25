Ahead of the Paris Olympics tennis competition, Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz said that it is a dream to play doubles competition for Spain alongside legendary Rafael Nadal, while the 22-time Grand Slam champion said that the competition is an opportunity to learn from a much younger player. In what is deemed to be a dream duo, 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal and the recently-crowned Wimbledon champion, Carlos Alcaraz, will participate in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics as men's doubles partners. Alcaraz and Nadal will be one of the most powerful teams in the men's doubles category, having won 15 French Open titles between them.

Under the orders of Spanish team captain David Ferrer, both stars continued to fine tune their game during a high-octane practice session.

Speaking about this dream partnership, Alcaraz said that he is excited to be at the games and its a dream come true playing with Nadal.

"I am so excited as I arrive at the Games. I am less experienced, but I hope to adapt quickly to doubles. For me, it is a dream to play with Rafa. The road is difficult but exciting. I'm going to enjoy it as much as possible. We hope to play many matches together. It will be something I never forget," said Alcaraz as quoted by ATP official website.

Nadal said that they both will be making an effort to go as far as possible and expressed confidence in Alcaraz's form, who is fresh off a Wimbledon title win against Novak Djokovic in the final. Nadal on the other hand, lost in the finals of the Nordea Open just recently to Nuno Borges.

"The Olympic Games is the biggest event. We will be making an effort to ensure we can leave with the peace of mind that we have tried to go as far as possible. We have not been able to prepare like other pairs, but we have confidence in Carlos' form. I hope that last week, when I spent a lot of time on court, helps me physically raise the level so that this works," he said.

Nadal said while he and Alcaraz have not crossed paths much as of late, but it is still an interesting opportunity to learn from younger generations as being with them is a rejuvenating experience.

"It reminds you of when you were 20. It is amazing to see him experience his first Olympic Games knowing that he is one of the star attractions, something he copes with amazingly well."

"He shows what a professional he is in the way he is with teammates, and that is the legacy you leave in sport and for those teammates. He always has a smile and he is happy to talk to anyone. It is great to have role models like him," Nadal concluded about Alcaraz.

The young Spainard Alcaraz said that he has everything to learn from Nadal.

"The way he competes, his grit on court, never giving up on a single point... His ability to turn problems on their head is admirable and I always try to follow his example on and off the court. His humility, with everything he has achieved, is certainly commendable," he added.

The tennis events at the Olympics will be taking place from July 27 to August 4.

