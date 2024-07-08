Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, has launched #DeshKaGeetAtOlympics to cheer for the Indian atheltes who will be participating in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris. The Paris Olympics 2024 will get underway on July 26 and will conclude on August 11, 2024. The Olympics will be hosted in Paris and a total of 206 countries will be participating in the event. India will be sending close to 120 athletes to Paris for the upcoming Olympic games in French capital. In order to cheer the Paris-bound Indian athletes, Gautam Adani has launched #DeshKaGeetAtOlympics.

Gautam Adani said he is confident that India will achieve it's best-ever medals tally at the quadrennial event.

"As we get ready for the 2024 Paris Olympics, I wish the very best to the exceptional athletes who will represent our nation on the world's grandest sporting stage. Their relentless riyaaz and unwavering dedication truly embody the new indomitable spirit of India. I am confident that this year, we will achieve our greatest medal haul ever. @AdaniOnline is immensely honoured to support @WeAreTeamIndia on this remarkable journey. Together, we shall cheer for our champions and eagerly await the echoes of #DeshKaGeetAtOlympics. Jai Hind!" Gautam Adani wrote in a post on his social media handles.

Our athletes' practise is like riyaaz. It's relentless. Not just to win gold, but so that our national anthem plays when they climb the victory stand.



Let's cheer for them and join in when it's time to sing #DeshKaGeetAtOlympics! #Adani #IndiaAtParis2024 #Cheer4Bharat... https://t.co/3qCWRng7VV — Adani Sportsline (@AdaniSportsline) July 8, 2024

The campaign for the Indian contingent by its principal sponsor Adani Group, centres around the athletes, who have spent hours and years in training with the aim of winning and hearing the national anthem after the victory.

The campaign, anchored by an inspiring film, encapsulates the relentless dedication of Indian athletes and reignites the feeling of patriotism amongst the audiences as India's best athletes take centre stage once again. The film showcases India's top sporting talent sweating it out as they prepare to head to Paris, aiming to surpass the Tokyo Olympics 'medal haul and earn the honour of hearing the national anthem at one of the most anticipated global sporting events.

Since 2016, the group has supported more than 28 athletes in sports like boxing, wrestling, tennis, javelin throw, shooting, running, shotput, brisk walking, archery, and more. Among those who benefited are Commonwealth Games gold medalist wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia and boxer Amit Panghal. Dahiya and Punia also secured silver medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the 2023 Asian Games. The Group also sponsored the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. The Group was associated with the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, and Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 contingents as official partners as well.

(With ANI Inputs)