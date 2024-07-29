Adam Peaty tested positive for Covid at the Paris Olympics on Monday, the British team said, a day after winning silver in the 100m breaststroke despite apparently feeling under the weather. The decorated 29-year-old "is hopeful to be back in competition for the relay events later in the swimming programme", according to a Team GB statement. "Adam Peaty began feeling unwell on Sunday, ahead of his men's 100m breaststroke final," it said.

"In the hours after the final, his symptoms became worse and he was tested for Covid early on Monday morning. He tested positive at that point."

Peaty, who was the two-time reigning 100m champion, was edged out into second by just 0.02 secs by surprise winner Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy in a thrilling race on Sunday.

There was no suggestion at the time that Peaty was unwell.

"As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy," Team GB added.

Meanwhile, Leon Marchand surged to France's first Olympic swimming gold since 2012, obliterating the field to clock the second-fastest 400m individual medley time ever.

With the crowd roaring on every stroke at La Defense Arena, the 22-year-old led off strongly and never looked back, touching in a new Olympic record time of 4mins 02.95secs, nearly six seconds clear of Japan's Tomoyuki Matsushita.

Torri Huske then beat American teammate and world record-holder Gretchen Walsh to clinch the women's 100m butterfly title, before the clash of the evening in the pool delivered an unexpected twist.

All the talk pre-race was about a blockbuster duel between Britain's reigning two-time champion Peaty and China's world title-holder Qin Haiyang in the men's 100m breaststroke.

They were neck and neck for large parts of a thrilling race, before Martinenghi roared through for victory, pipping Peaty and America's Nic Fink by just 0.02 secs as they shared second.

Qin, who was reportedly among 23 Chinese swimmers who failed drugs tests in the lead-up to the Tokyo Games, only to be cleared to compete, faded to seventh.

An emotional Peaty had tears in his eyes afterwards but said they weren't in any way a sign of sadness.

"I think anyone that's done sport, I think if you're willing to put yourself on the line every single time, I think there's no such thing as a loss," he said.

"I'm so happy that the right man won it."

