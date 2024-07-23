First introduced in the 2021 Tokyo Games, the anti-sex beds are back in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The beds, made of cardboard, were reportedly introduced in an attempt by the organisers to prevent intimacy between athletes during their stay in the Olympic Games village. While there has been criticism of the move in the past, with athletes suggesting that their comfort has been compromised by installing fragile beds in their rooms. But, the move was persisted with by the organisers of the Paris Games too.

Australian tennis stars, Daria Saville and Ellen Perez, tested the new anti-sex beds themselves, sharing videos on social media where they could be seen doing volley practice, squat jumps, step-ups, etc.

"Testing out the cardboard beds at the Olympic Village," the caption of a video read.

An Irish gymnast, Rhys McClenaghan also tested his bed, rubbishing the anti-sex narrative.

"When I tested them last time, they withstood my testing. Maybe I wasn't rigorous enough..." he said, before calling the anti-sex narrative fake news.

"Paris Olympics 'Anti-sex beds' debunked (again)" he wrote while also sharing his video on Instagram.

While the beds seem to be passing the sturdiness test, some athletes continue to suggest that they aren't comfortable enough.

Team India At Paris Olympics

The Indian contingent, which features 117 athletes, will be eying their best-ever medal haul in Paris, which will begin on July 26.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Summer Games, the T20 World Cup champion shared a video message on his social media post for the athletes and captioned it, "May the tricolour fly high at Paris. Wishing our Indian Olympic athletes all the best for Paris 2024."

"Hello India, let's come together and support our Indian Olympic athletes who've been working tirelessly throughout the years to make our country proud. Let's show our appreciation for their hard work as they shine on the biggest stage of the world," Pant said in the video message.

India achieved their best-ever medal tally in the Tokyo edition by clinching seven medals, including one gold, two silver and four bronze.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also come out in support of Indian athletes by providing financial support to the Indian Olympic Association.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced last Sunday that the board will be supporting India's Paris Olympics 2024 contingent by providing Rs 8.5 crores to the IOA for the campaign.

With ANI Inputs