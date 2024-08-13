Entire India has its fingers crossed as Vinesh Phogat continues to fight her case at the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), demanding a silver medal to be awarded to her based on her Paris Olympics performance. While the decision is still awaited, Vinesh's lawyer Vidushpat Singhania during the CAS appeal, has shared his honest take on the likelihood of success for the Indian wrestler. The success rate at CAS historically is quite grim, but Singhania is hopeful to see Vinesh being awarded justice in what would be a landmark judgment in the history of the Olympic Games.

"We all believe. Yes, the ad-hoc panel of the CAS has a time limit of 24 hours. The fact that they have extended the verdict deadline more than once means they are thinking about his matter seriously. if the Arbitrator madam is thinking about it, it's good for us," Vidushpat Singhania told India Today.

"I have fought many cases at the CAS in the past. The success rate at CAS is very low. In this matter, we are asking for a landmark decision from the arbitrator. It's a little difficult, but let's hope something big happens," he added.

"Let's all pray for Vinesh. Let's hope she gets a medal. Even if she doesn't get it, she is a champion," Singhania said.

Vinesh on Monday was seen leaving the Olympic Games village after her extraordinary performance at the Games, which saw her storming into the final. However, she was disqualified from the women's 50kg freestyle gold medal match after being found carrying an extra 100 gm weight during the weigh-in on the match day.

Later, she appealed against her Olympic disqualification with the CAS and demanded a joint silver medal in the 50 kg weight category.

The ad hoc division of CAS has extended the time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr. Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 5:00 p.m. on August 13, 2024.

With IANS Inputs