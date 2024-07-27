An 18-member Pakistan contingent has reached France for the 2024 Olympic Games. As the quadrennial event was declared open on Friday following a glittering opening ceremony, certain remarks by a commentator left Pakistan journalists and their people fuming on social media. Pakistan's contingent, consisting of 18 members, consist just 7 athletes while a total of 11 officials have travelled to France for the global event. During the opening ceremony, a commentator reportedly said: "Pakistan is a country of over 240 Million people, but only 7 athletes are competing at the Olympics". The remarks left many fuming.

Multiple Pakistan journalists shared the video from the opening ceremony were the commentator made the comment, leaving them disappointed and ashamed.

Pakistan - a country of over 240 Million people BUT only 7 Athletes competing in #Olympics - words from the commentators of the #OpeningCeremony



Shameful. Who is responsible? pic.twitter.com/sYhkOHaekn — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) July 26, 2024

The commentator said "Pakistan is a country of over 240 Million people, but only 7 athletes are competing at the Olympics"



This is so shameful, and it hurts a lot. Who is responsible for this? #Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/guInNOvzi9 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 27, 2024

Among the seven athletes who have travelled to France for the Paris Games, the most famous name on the roster is that of javelin thrower and Pakistan's only goal-medal hope Arshad Nadeem.Shooters Ghulam Mustafa Bashir (25m Rapid Fire Pistol), Gulfam Joseph (10m Air Pistol, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team) and Kishmala Talat (10m Air Pistol, 25m Pistol, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team) are some of the other athletes participating in the Games.

The list also includes some wildcard entries such as, Faiqa Riaz (Universality Place, athlete, 100m race), Mohammad Ahmed Durrani (200m Freestyle (Universality Place) and Jahanara Nabi (200m Freestyle (Universality Place).

Pakistan begin their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign with the Women's 10m Air Pistol qualification event on Saturday.