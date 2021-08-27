Indian para-archer Rakesh Kumar finished 3rd in the men's individual compound archery Tokyo Paralympics ranking round, while Shyam Sundar Swami finished in 21st position at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Friday. Rakesh Kumar registered a personal best score of 699 points out of a possible 720, hitting 53 10s and 17 X's in his 72 arrows. While Shyam Sundar Swami ended with a season-best of 682 points. The two Indian archers Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami were not only competing for a better seeding in the men's individual event but they also had their eyes set on a possible mixed event chance with Jyoti Balyan.

Rakesh Kumar endured a challenging day as he kept oscillating on the leaderboard throughout the event. The Indian archer started his day very well as he shot 59, 57, 59 in the first three rounds, while Swami shot a decent 55, 57, and 55 to open the event

Rakesh Kumar ended the first half in 8th position, however, Shyam Sundar Swami was 26th with 337 points.

Rakesh then dramatically shifted his gears in the second half as he consistently aimed at the bull's eye to climb into the top-5. He shot 58, 58 and 59 to start the second half. Swami also gained some ground as he climbed to the 22nd spot.

After another brilliant 59 and a perfect 60 in the fourth and fifth set, Rakesh moved into 3rd spot. He ended the ranking event after shooting 57 in the last round.