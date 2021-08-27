India's Sakina Khatun's successfully lifted 90kg to start the women's powerlifting event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday. She failed to lift 93kg in her second attempt but her third attempt was a successful one as she moved to fifth position in the event with weightlifters from Egypt, China and Great Britain leading the charts with lifts of 120kg, 112kg and 107kg respectively. Earlier in the day, Indian paddler Bhavinaben Patel cruised into the quarterfinals of women's singles table tennis. Bhavinaben defeated Joyce de Oliviera in straight games to seal a spot in the last eight.

August 27 2021 10:33 (IST) Sakina Khatun finishes 5th! Indian weightlifter Sakina Khatun finished at 5th place in women's 50kg powerlifting event. China's Hu Dandan won the gold medal with a lift of 120kg.

August 27 2021 10:26 (IST) Sakina Khatun 5th in powerlifting! India's weightlifter Sakina Khatun is currently in 5th spot after her third attempt of 93kg took her past Spain's Loida Zabala Ollero. Weightlifters from Egypt, China and Great Britain are leading the charts with attempts of 120kg, 120kg, 107kg respectively.

August 27 2021 10:23 (IST) Hello and Welcome! Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Tokyo Paralympics. India started the day well with paddler Bhavinaben Patel cruising into the quarters of women's single table tennis event with a straight games win over Joyce de Oliviera of Brazil. She will be in action later in the day for her quarterfinal match.