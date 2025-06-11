India cricketer Rinku Singh got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on Sunday in a grand ceremony. Fans were totally taken aback by the heart-warming pictures and videos from the event, which went viral on social media. The ceremony was held in Lucknow and was attended by top SP leaders, including party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, MP Dimple Yadav. From the cricket fraternity, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was present and he grabbed everyone's attention with his dancing.

In a video going viral on social media, Bhuvneshwar was seen shaking a leg with Rinku and Saroj on the song famous Bollywood song, "Sadi Gali."

Earlier, another video from the ceremony went viral where Priya was seen dancing to the famous Bollywood song 'Gallan Goodiyan'. Despite initial hesitation, Rinku also decided to join her.

As the Indian team is gearing up for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, the majority of the star players were missing from Rinku's engagement ceremony.

Talking about Bhuvneshwar, the veteran pacer totally proved his worth in IPL 2025 and he made a vital contribution in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden title win.

In 14 matches, Bhuvi took 17 wickets. In the summit clash against Punjab Kings, he produced a brilliant spell of 2/38 as RCB clinched a victory by six runs. Despite all these heroics in the IPL, the 35-year-old pacer is yet to play for India since 2022.

Talking about Rinku, a popular figure in Indian cricket, played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the recently concluded 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Priya Saroj is a first-time Member of Parliament, having won the Machhlishahr seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket in the 2024 general elections.

A native of Karkhiaon village in Varanasi, Priya Saroj has been actively involved with the SP for several years. She first gained public attention during her father's campaign for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

