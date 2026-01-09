Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Telecast, WPL 2026: Two-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians Women take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the opening game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai will aim to start their campaign with a win against the 2024 title winners. On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana and Co. will be equally eager to stamp their authority from the first game itself. RCBW will be without the services of Ellyse Perry, as the star Australian player pulled out of the tournament around 10 days before the start.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Women's Premier League 2026 match take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Women's Premier League 2026 match will take place on Friday, January 9.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Women's Premier League 2026 match be held?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Women's Premier League 2026 match will be held at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Women's Premier League 2026 match start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Women's Premier League 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Women's Premier League 2026 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Women's Premier League 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Women's Premier League 2026 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Women's Premier League 2026 match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)