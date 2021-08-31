Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with shooter Singhraj Adhana and congratulated him on winning the bronze medal at Tokyo Paralympics. Earlier, PM Modi took Twitter to congratulate Adhana. "Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India's talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes. Congratulations to him and best wishes for the endeavours ahead," he wrote.

Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana won the bronze medal in the men's 10m Air Pistol (SH1) final at the Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo on Tuesday.

This was Indian shooting contingent's second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics after the 19-year-old Avani Lekhara became the first woman from the country to win a gold medal on Monday.

With 10 medals so far at Tokyo 2020, India has doubled its previous best medal tally at one edition of the Paralympics (four in 2016 and four in 1984).