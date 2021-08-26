Tokyo Paralympics: India's Sonalben Manubhai Patel Loses To South Korea's Lee Mi-Gyu In Women's Table Tennis Singles
Tokyo Paralympics: India's para-table tennis player Sonalben Patel lost yet another group stage match in women's singles event, this time against Lee Mi-gyu of South Korea.
Highlights
- Tokyo Paralympics began on August 24
- Sonalben Patel lost to Lee Mi-gyu by 3-1
- Earlier Indian paddler Bhavinaben entered Round of 16 in women's singles
India's para table tennis player Sonalben Manubhai Patel lost against Lee Mi-gyu of South Korea in Group D of women's singles -- Class 3 -- at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday. Mi-gyu defeated Sonalben 3-1 (10-12, 11-5, 11-3, 11-9) and the entire match lasted for just 30 minutes. Sonalben had won the opening game in a closely fought affair but she was not able to carry forward the momentum and ended up losing the next three games. On Wednesday, she was beaten by China's Qian Li by a score of 3-2.
World number 4 Qian Li defeated Sonalben in five sets, 9-11, 11-3, 15-17, 11-7, 11-4, in 36 minutes.
Earlier on Thursday, India's para table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel defeated Megan Shackleton of Great Britain 3-1 in a thrilling match of Group A in women's singles -- Class 4.
Bhavinaben saved the game point in the fourth game and then took the lead to clinch the match. With this 3-1 win (11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11), Bhavinaben qualified for the next round.