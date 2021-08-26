India's para table tennis player Sonalben Manubhai Patel lost against Lee Mi-gyu of South Korea in Group D of women's singles -- Class 3 -- at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday. Mi-gyu defeated Sonalben 3-1 (10-12, 11-5, 11-3, 11-9) and the entire match lasted for just 30 minutes. Sonalben had won the opening game in a closely fought affair but she was not able to carry forward the momentum and ended up losing the next three games. On Wednesday, she was beaten by China's Qian Li by a score of 3-2.

World number 4 Qian Li defeated Sonalben in five sets, 9-11, 11-3, 15-17, 11-7, 11-4, in 36 minutes.

Earlier on Thursday, India's para table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel defeated Megan Shackleton of Great Britain 3-1 in a thrilling match of Group A in women's singles -- Class 4.

Bhavinaben saved the game point in the fourth game and then took the lead to clinch the match. With this 3-1 win (11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11), Bhavinaben qualified for the next round.