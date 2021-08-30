Devendra Jhajharia added another medal to his cabinet, winning silver at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Monday. The 40-year-old was in top form at the men's javelin F46 final, registering a new personal best throw of 64.35m. Considered to be India's greatest Paralympian, the veteran received plenty of praise for his heroics. Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra also had some kind words for Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar, who won the bronze in the same F46 event.

Taking to Twitter, Neeraj wrote, "Devendra bhai sahab: you are such an inspiration to all of us ! Congratulations on your 3rd #Paralympics medal! Many congratulations to Sundar bhai also for winning a @DevJhajharia @SundarSGurjar".

The tweet was well received by fans, with many hailing the para-athletes.

One fan wrote, "Great to see Javelin become such a key sport in our Track and Field efforts. Keep up the hard work and bring many more laurels for the nation."

"Congratulations to all of them . Neeraj and you all are bring such wave of sports spirit , great inspiration every hurdle is nothing when your willpower is damn big," another added.

Veteran Jhajharia had won gold medals in the 2004 and 2016 Paralympics and bettered his own earlier world record (63.97m) in Tokyo on Monday.

But it wasn't enough to beat gold medallist Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage (67.79m), who set a new world record.

Meanwhile, Gurjar's best effort in the final was 64.01m, which was enough to help him seal a third-place finish.

Gurjar, who is 25 years old, had won gold medals in the 2017 and 2019 World Para Athletics Championships.