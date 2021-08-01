Indian golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane started Round 4 of Men's Individual Stroke Play while equestrian player Fouaad Mirza was in action in Cross Country. Other Indians in action on Sunday, August 1 at the Tokyo Olympics include boxer Satish Kumar, shuttler PV Sindhu and the men's hockey team. Satish will compete in the quarter-final of his 91kg category while Sindhu will play for the bronze medal after facing defeat in the semi-final match on Saturday. The men's hockey team will take on Great Britain with the hope of making the last four.

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic of Serbia went down in three sets to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the bronze medal match of men's tennis singles event yesterday while China's Ma Long became the first table tennis player in Olympic history to win back-to-back men's singles gold.

Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020