Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Golfers Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane; Equestrian Fouaad Mirza In Action
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane kicked off India's campaign on Sunday while shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Satish Kumar and the Indian men's hockey team compete later in the day.
Indian golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane started Round 4 of Men's Individual Stroke Play while equestrian player Fouaad Mirza was in action in Cross Country. Other Indians in action on Sunday, August 1 at the Tokyo Olympics include boxer Satish Kumar, shuttler PV Sindhu and the men's hockey team. Satish will compete in the quarter-final of his 91kg category while Sindhu will play for the bronze medal after facing defeat in the semi-final match on Saturday. The men's hockey team will take on Great Britain with the hope of making the last four.
World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic of Serbia went down in three sets to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the bronze medal match of men's tennis singles event yesterday while China's Ma Long became the first table tennis player in Olympic history to win back-to-back men's singles gold.
- 05:40 (IST)Equestrian - Cross CountryIndia's equestrian player Fouaad Mirza is currently in action in dressage of Equestrian - Cross CountryThe other two components, jumping and eventing, will take place later
- 05:32 (IST)Golf - Men's Individual Stroke Play - Round 4Men's GolfIndia's golfer Anirban Lahiri is also in action in Round 4 of Men's Individual Stroke Play
- 05:31 (IST)Golf - Men's Individual Stroke Play - Round 4Men's GolfIndia's golfer Udayan Mane is in action currently in Round 4 of Men's Individual Stroke Play
- 05:11 (IST)India Schedule - August 1 - Tokyo 2020Here's India's schedule for today at the Tokyo Games
August 1 will se India competing in golf, equestrian, badminton, boxing and hockey.India's golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane alongwith equestrian player Fouaad Mirza will start the day's proceedings while Boxer Satish Kumar will soon compete in the quarter-final of his 91kg category today while shuttler PV Sindhu will play for the bronze medal.